Attorney, AG differ on disclosure rules in 'double pay' lawsuit

Attorney Tom Fisher believes the attorney general's office may have acted illegally when it circulated a memorandum that employees “must disclose personal information to AG (Leevin) Camacho concerning participation in a lawsuit.”

Fisher called it an “attempt to discover who may be taking action in the recent ‘double pay’ lawsuit.”

The attorney general countered it is "disgraceful" for Fisher to disregard ethics rules for attorneys on disclosure.

One of the plaintiffs in the recently filed lawsuit by first responders and other essential employees against the government of Guam, Fisher said, is an AG's office staffer who hasn't been publicly identified.

On Monday, Deputy Attorney General Stephanie Mendiola emailed employees a reminder of the AG’s conflict-of-interest policy that was first implemented in 2015 by then-Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson.

“There are employees within the OAG who are handling the double pay lawsuit and have unrestricted access to information regarding the case,” according to the AG’s response to the Post.

The email follows the lawsuit filed by Fisher on behalf of Guam police officer Steven Topasna seeking double pay for time worked during the pandemic. Fisher said about 100 others, including the unnamed staffer from the AG’s office, have also joined the lawsuit.

"It is also a thinly veiled attempt to chill employees' rights under the First Amendment especially when there has been so much attention to his employee’s involvement in a double-pay lawsuit. If the AG is using this 2015 memo to sniff out any employee participating in a suit that does not name the AG as a party, this is disgraceful,” said Fisher. “The improper use of an official SOP is not only improper, but the chilling effect it has may potentially be illegal."

However, in response to Fisher’s concerns, the AG’s office stated, “Not only is it appropriate for our office to screen employees in these types of situations, it is legally required. What is disgraceful is for attorney Fisher to disregard our attorney ethics rules (the Guam Rules of Professional Conduct), to mischaracterize our office’s attempt to comply with these rules for the purpose of making headlines, and not to have fully and properly advised his client of legal rules that impact their place of work.”

Fisher, last week, sent a Freedom of Information Act request to the AG’s office seeking all communications between the AG and the Office of the Governor regarding double pay.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola took the lawsuit under advisement last Friday. A decision was not yet made as of news time.

Attorney General's full statement to the Guam Daily Post:

Attorney ethics rules require all law firms, private and government, to address conflicts of interest within a firm when they arise; one way law firms address this issue is to establish ethical “screens” aka conflict “walls” around affected employees. This is an important requirement and a routine matter of practice in the legal field--including in the OAG and, hopefully, if it’s in compliance with the rules, within Attorney Fisher’s firm as well.

There are employees within the OAG who are handling the double pay lawsuit and have unrestricted access to information regarding the case. Last week, Attorney Fisher submitted a FOIA request to our office requesting for communications between OAG employees regarding payment of GovGuam employees. There are employees in our office handling this FOIA request who also have unrestricted access to information regarding the request. Not only is it appropriate for our office to screen employees in these types of situations, it is legally required.

What is disgraceful is for Attorney Fisher to disregard our attorney ethics rules (the Guam Rules of Professional Conduct), to mischaracterize our office’s attempt to comply with these rules for the purpose of making headlines, and not to have fully and properly advised his client of legal rules that impact their place of work.

Attached is a copy of the email provided to our staff this morning, expressing the clear intent and intentions of our office. There is absolutely no intent to impinge on the First Amendment Rights of our employees but the First Amendment does not give attorneys or support staff the right to disregard professional rules of ethics that serve as the foundation for fairness and trust in our legal system.