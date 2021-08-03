A local attorney allegedly held at least four women known to him hostage, while also allegedly threatening and attacking them inside his law office in Tamuning.

John Richard Bordallo Bell, 43, was charged with three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies; and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.

According to the magistrate complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam, Guam police officers responded to a disturbance on Saturday where they saw the suspect come outside, carrying a crying child.

As officers met with the suspect, four women ran out of a side door screaming hysterically and crying, as they told police that the suspect kept them hostage, documents state.

The victims alleged that the suspect threatened to cut off their hands and bash their heads.

One victim allegedly told police that when she showed up to work that morning the suspect ordered her to sit down and keep quiet. The suspect then allegedly threatened to cut off her hands and bash her head on the desk if she tried to use her cellphone.

As the victim tried to call police, the suspect allegedly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against the desk.

A second victim told officers that the suspect started yelling at her when she showed up for work, court documents state. The suspect allegedly kept her from leaving the building and threatened to break her face if she tried to use her cellphone, adding that the mafia, the government, and senators are out to get him.

A third victim alleged that the suspect threatened to harm her if she moved. The victim told police that the suspect shoved her back in her chair when she tried to get up and leave, documents state.

The suspect also allegedly grabbed her cellphone and threw it across the room when she tried to text a family member to call police.

Bell is being held in the Department of Corrections on a $50,000 cash bail and will undergo a forensic evaluation.

According to his website, Bell is a U.S. Navy veteran, who is licensed to practice law in Guam and in California. His current concentrations of practice include labor and employment law, personal injury, medical malpractice, consumer law, and general civil litigation.