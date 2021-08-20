Former Guam Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron has denied a former Father Duenas Memorial School student's allegations that Apuron raped and sexually abused him multiple times in the school year 1994-1995 at the then-archbishop's private residence in Agana Heights.

Apuron "prays that the complaint be dismissed" and that the "plaintiff take nothing," Apuron's attorney, Jacqueline T. Terlaje, said in court filings.

"Plaintiff has failed to state a claim upon which relief can be granted; the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction; the Court lacks personal jurisdiction over defendant; venue is improper," Apuron said in court filings by his attorney.

The former archbishop also argued that the plaintiff's case has run out of time, and that Public Law 33-187 – which allowed the filing of complaints decades after the alleged abuses against minors – is unconstitutional.

The Vatican stripped Apuron of his title as archbishop of Guam after a tribunal convicted him in 2018 of sexual abuse of minors, and that decision was upheld in 2019.

The plaintiff is identified in court documents only by the initials D.M. to protect his privacy. He is represented by Guam attorney Charles McDonald.

D.M. is a Saipan resident. In the early '90s, his parents sent him to Guam for high school. According to D.M.'s first amended complaint, Apuron started molesting and raping him on the first weekend he attended Father Duenas Memorial School.

Apuron's court filing comes weeks after the Holy See, also a defendant in D.M.'s lawsuit, said in court filings that it is immune from being sued and wasn't properly served a civil complaint that alleges it should be held responsible for sexual abuse that occurred in Guam in the '90s.

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Agana, the Capuchin Franciscans and Father Duenas Memorial School are also among defendants.

D.M.'s lawsuit is just one of many filed against Apuron, including by his own nephew and former altar boys who said Apuron raped and molested them when they were minors.

Guam has nearly 300 clergy sex abuse claims, and the Archdiocese of Agana sought bankruptcy protection to help compensate the claimants.