A local attorney charged in an attack and hostage-taking situation in July 2021 at his law office in Tamuning has made another request to the local court to be released from the Department of Corrections.

John Richard Bordallo Bell, 45, appeared Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I am in a much better place mentally and emotionally,” Bell said. “I also have a support system now that I didn’t have before.”

Bell has offered to use family property to cover the $50,000 bail he is being held on. It was said in court that Bell wants to be released with the options to be placed on house arrest and placed under electronic monitoring.

Bell was taken back into custody in August 2021 after Adult Probation Services reported to the court that Bell violated his house arrest conditions, harassed the alleged victims on social media and used methamphetamine while on pretrial release.

Prosecutors opposed the request, telling the court that Bell is an officer of the court who failed to follow a judge’s orders, adding that granting his request would undermine the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system.

Cenzon reserved issuing a decision until the defense provides more documents regarding the property.

Bell has since pleaded not guilty to three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies, and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.