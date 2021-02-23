Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories on Russian citizens who are seeking asylum in the U.S. and are planning a hunger strike to bring attention to their case.

Pitfalls in Guam for asylum seekers aiming to continue on to other U.S. destinations are not all necessarily due to pre-inspection at the airport before departure.

According to Shane Black, an attorney with Baumann Kondas & Xu LLC, another avenue may be that Russian asylum seekers applied on their own or consulted a stateside attorney unaware of pre-inspection, giving their clients the false impression that they would be treated as they would be in the states and be able to travel freely domestically.

Moreover, there is no USCIS asylum office in Guam, meaning officers need to fly to the island to adjudicate cases. In his experience, that only happens when USCIS feels they've accumulated enough cases, so there is no regular schedule, Black said.

"Depending on when a person files their application, I would not be surprised if they had to wait well over a year to have their case heard," he said. "Then when (USCIS agents) do come, sometimes, they forget to schedule some cases that have been pending, resulting in applicants sitting around for years without their cases being heard."

Beyond that, there is no longer a central immigration court location to process removal proceedings, in case USCIS rejects an asylum petition. Therefore, if a case is referred for removal proceedings, a hearing cannot be scheduled until a location is identified, and applicants may be forced to wait on Guam indefinitely, according to Black.

"This situation has been going on for many years now. We have clients (not only Russian) who have had cases pending for many years with no movement," he said.

Some clients have obtained work authorizations while waiting on their asylum cases, and some have even become business owners. Others were not so lucky, Black said.

The lack of a Russian consulate on Guam complicates things further, as Russians with expired passports can't apply for a new one, preventing them from traveling back to Russia or elsewhere if their situation on Guam is untenable, according to Black. That also affects removals warranted by immigration authorities.

In some ways, Guam has greatly benefited from its unique circumstances, and not just in the area of immigration, Black said. However, these circumstances have also resulted in oversights and unanticipated problems. While the issues may be apparent to people living here, "because of our size and distance, they often go unnoticed by the people in the U.S. who have the power and authority to correct them," Black said.

The Post sent several inquiries to USCIS regarding wait times for asylum cases, the number pending asylum decisions, what qualifies as an "exceptional circumstance," whether additional scrutiny is placed on Russian asylum seekers and inquiries about their ability to travel, but has yet to hear from the agency.

Convention on refugees

Regardless of federal law, however, asylum seekers who spoke to the Post point to international law as guaranteeing their right to travel within the nation, territories included. Specifically, they refer to articles related to the freedom of movement within the 1951 Refugee Convention, of which the 1967 protocol was ratified by the U.S.

Black couldn't speak to how exactly the convention related to current asylum procedures, but in general said he is doubtful it could be applied as asserted, simply because it is not uncommon for asylum seekers to be detained while their case is pending. That obviously restricts movement but is a regular practice in the United States nonetheless, Black said.

If, in light of the convention, the federal government can still detain people during asylum proceedings, it would be a "tall order" to argue that asylum seekers here, who are otherwise free save for the inability to travel to other U.S. jurisdictions, are being wronged under those provisions, Black said.

But for Tatiana, Andrew and other Russian asylum seekers, barring travel from Guam to the states is seen as violating a right granted by the convention.

To bring attention to their plight, Andrew has said he will proceed with the plan to go on hunger strike until one of them can travel to the states. That would be the only way to end it, he added.