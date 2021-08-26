A local attorney accused of holding four women against their will after he allegedly threatened and attacked them inside his Tamuning law office is back behind bars.

He is being held on $50,000 bail.

John Richard Bordallo Bell, 43, was arrested Tuesday after Adult Probation Services noted multiple violations of his pretrial release conditions.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon issued a warrant for his arrest. The defendant will return to court on Aug. 30.

Probation officers alleged that he violated his house arrest after being spotted at Kmart, and after he admitted that he spent the night at a hotel. Additionally, Bell was reportedly noted to have been withdrawing funds at multiple ATMs and even crashed his motorcycle in Tamuning when he was supposed to be home.

He also harassed the alleged victims on social media and tested positive for using methamphetamine, Probation alleged.

Bell has since been indicted in the case and is scheduled to answer to the charges on Sept. 10.

Charges

He was charged with three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies; and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.

Bell was previously released from prison after he posted a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and was placed under house arrest.

On July 31, Guam police officers responded to a disturbance. At the scene, they saw the suspect come outside carrying a crying child.

As officers met with the suspect, four women ran out of a side door screaming hysterically and crying, as they told police that the suspect had kept them hostage, court documents state.

The victims alleged that the suspect threatened to cut off their hands and bash their heads.

He allegedly grabbed one victim by the neck and slammed her head against a desk.

Bell also threatened the victims to keep them from leaving the building, adding that the mafia, the government and senators are out to get him, documents state.