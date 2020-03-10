Inhumane conditions alleged at the Department of Corrections have either been corrected or are in the process of being resolved.

A recent case, which was brought before the District Court of Guam last month, includes nine federal detainees and inmates who reported multiple health and safety violations at the Hagåtña Detention Facility.

"Overall, the facility and prison conditions are much better," said Assistant Federal Public Defender Leilani Lujan, during a status hearing Monday. "The good news is they now have a process when dealing with clients who have concerns with the U.S. Marshals and DOC."

Multiple problems addressed

Since last month's visit to the facility, multiple issues including overcrowding in cells, and inoperable sinks, toilets and showers, have been addressed. Lujan said other problems, such as an inoperable fire suppression system and a lack of fire-retardant mattresses, along with issues with the inmates clothing, daily meals and medical and mental health services, are being worked on.

The parties have been working with the prison and the U.S. Marshals Service to enhance their process when responding to prisoner complaints.

The request for a hearing in federal court followed the complaints as well as a Guam Daily Post report in which the prison director and the governor publicly stated the conditions at DOC were not humane.

"This never was an attempt to besmirch or attack prison staff, guards or the marshals," Lujan said. "Every person in prison is someone's ... loved one, and we should consider the basic essentials."

'Trying to make the conditions better'

"We learned everyone is trying to make the conditions better at DOC," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Schwab. "We certainly need more work, but I would back away from saying things like it's inhumane. ... We do have problems, but everyone is working as best they can with the lack of resources they have to make it work.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said it is better to have an issue addressed internally, rather than to bring it before the court through civil litigation.

Lujan told the court they just wanted to bring the issues to light, adding that their efforts have resulted in a positive change for the federal holding area of the prison, which they hope will trickle over to those being held on local cases. She also said they will fully litigate any future unresolved problems that they receive.

No further status hearings have been requested.