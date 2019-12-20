Robbery defendant Frank Patrick Aitasi, 31, was set to answer to the charges filed against him in a Superior Court of Guam indictment, but he will have to wait until after Christmas to do so.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday.

Attorney William Bischoff told the court the Public Defender's Office had to withdraw from representing Aitasi because it represents a witness in a separate case.

The Alternate Public Defender was appointed.

Aitasi, who stands accused of robbing and beating a barbershop owner on Thanksgiving morning, is set to return to court on Dec. 30.

He was indicted on two counts each of first-degree robbery as a first-degree felony and theft of property as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of the crime being committed against a vulnerable victim, who is 61. He also faces charges of felonious restraint as a third-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony and theft of property as a misdemeanor.

Aitasi told police he lost money gambling at a game room before he robbed the owner of Bejado's Barber Shop.

He told police he repeatedly beat the victim until she was unconscious, and he stole $900 from the shop's office, documents state.

The victim told police that she was familiar with the suspect and had cut his hair before.