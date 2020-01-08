Patrick Hernandez, who is accused of escaping from the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility, was appointed a new attorney after the alternate public defender told the court he has a conflict in providing legal representation.

Hernandez, who has pleaded not guilty to escape from custody as a third-degree felony, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Peter Santos withdrew from the case after he told the court his office represents several of the witnesses involved.

Attorney Samuel Teker was appointed to represent Hernandez.

He is scheduled back in court on Feb. 7.

According to court documents, Hernandez ran past a corrections officer and out of the gate of the Hagåtña Detention Facility around 7 a.m. on Nov. 19.

About two hours later, police were called by his mother, who told them her son had asked her to pick him up in Maina, court documents state.

Hernandez was found at the Maina Church Social Hall. Hernandez was being detained on suspicion of giving bribes and driving while impaired when he escaped.