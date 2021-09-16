Attorney John Richard Bell represented himself in court Wednesday as he denied the charges handed down against him by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

"I'd like to plead not guilty," Bell said.

He is charged with three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies; and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.

Bell also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan ordered the Department of Corrections to allow Bell to use the phone at the prison so that he can hire legal counsel.

Bell told the court that he believes the case will progress in his favor once he receives the evidence.

He is currently being held in prison after he violated his house arrest conditions.

On July 31, Guam Police Department officers were meeting with Bell at his Tamuning law office, which is also his residence, when four women ran out of a side door screaming hysterically and crying, as they told police that Bell had kept them hostage, Post files state.

Bell has told authorities that the mafia, the government and senators are out to get him, court documents state.