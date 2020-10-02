Attorney: Do away with mandatory quarantine facilities

The government of Guam should "do away with mandatory quarantine facilities," attorney Rachel Taimanao-Ayuyu said during a Rotary Club of Guam virtual meeting on Thursday.

“It’s not working and it’s costing our people significant amounts of money,” said Taimanao-Ayuyu, who was the event's guest speaker.

“My end game would be to have a just outcome,” she said. “The law is clear. It says, 'least restrictive.' So long as there are people able to quarantine at home, I don’t believe that having a government facility and continuing a government facility would be least restrictive.”

She said a government facility would only be necessary if the Department of Public Health and Social Services found that the home was not suitable for quarantine.

The Superior Court of Guam is well into its third week of hearing the growing number of lawsuits filed by arriving passengers being held at the government quarantine facility in Tumon.

Dozens of passengers have since been released and allowed to home quarantine after Judge Elyze Iriarte ruled that the Department of Public Health and Social Services failed to inform travelers of their due process rights.

“The court for the first time was given a clear picture of how these quarantine proceedings were taking place, and essentially they violated their individual rights,” Taimanao-Ayuyu said. “The government was not advising these travelers that they had the right to counsel and that they had the right to have their government pay for that representation.”

The court recently appointed the Public Defenders Service Corporation to represent all arriving passengers placed into government quarantine.

“Here’s the problem with the executive order – they are constantly changing and people who were doing their due diligence in trying to get informed with what the requirements were to come back to Guam. The information changed, sometimes even in flight, so it’s really difficult and it’s too much of a burden to require people to know exactly what the government would like them to do in terms of a procedure,” she said.

“It’s obvious that they are purely punishing travel for the sake of travel. So, has the government tried to give even a simplistic response as to why this harsh treatment toward traveling?” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Black.

“They are trying to do that through Dr. (Felix) Cabrera’s testimony. The government’s position is that the high rate of infection was due to these travelers,” Taimanao-Ayuyu said. “It seems like the overall response from the government is that we are an island, it must have come from a traveler at some point in time. I don’t think anyone is going to dispute that really the problem looks to be community transmission at this point. It’s not least when you are mandating and requiring people to stay in a (12-by-15-foot) room for up to 14 days in government custody, and when there is community transmission out there and those people are allowed to go home.”

She also told the Rotarians that the positivity rate for travelers is 0.3%.

“Guam is the only one with a government custody component. It’s striking the way we are dealing with our travelers and we are a part of the United States. If travelers pose such a great risk for infection, there should be an all-or-nothing approach,” she said. “It seems that we can’t say that travelers are the source of infection and therefore the spike in the community, and yet allow certain people who are in the same planes with travelers to be able to have the freedom of movement whenever they like. That disparity in the application of this rationale is not fair. That’s where the constitutional arguments go to.”

She contends that travelers are being treated worse than criminals being held in prison.

Taimanao-Ayuyu also represents several business owners who have taken GovGuam to federal court in response to the ongoing lockdown restrictions that have caused them financial losses.