Attorney: Excluded videos could have raised 'doubt' in Palacios' murder trial

The man found guilty of murdering Keith Castro argued that his conviction should be reversed because evidence showing motive his co-defendant committed the murder was not presented at trial.

On Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court of Guam heard arguments in person, for the first time in three years, for Joshua Palacios, who is appealing to reverse his conviction in the 2019 murder of Castro.

Attorney Braddock Huesman said Palacios' co-defendant, Thomas Taitano, murdered Castro over information he had about a child prostitution ring.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Keith Castro identified Thomas Taitano, Thomas Taitano's brother, his brother's girlfriend and at least one police officer as being involved in a child prostitution ring,” Huesman said, before explaining Castro was broadcasting the information on social media.

"(Castro) had information or proof of this on an SD card on his cellphone. The victim believed that the information was dangerous to them. He said so on Facebook videos, but he believed it was important enough to keep broadcasting,” said Huesman. “And so he did on the night of the murder.”

Huesman said Taitano confronted Castro about the videos and was, ultimately, the one who shot Castro.

According to Huesman, the judge in the trial made an error by not allowing the videos to be shown to the jury. In response, Justice Robert Torres asked how it would prove who pulled the trigger.

“It doesn't need to prove it. It only needs to raise doubt,” Huesman replied, and explained it would establish a motive for Taitano to have killed Castro.

Response

In response to the trial judge not allowing the videos, Assistant Attorney General Marianne Woloschuk said the defense by Palacios is not plausible because there were witnesses who saw him with a gun and not Taitano.

“There's only one person there who had a gun and that was Josh Palacios,” Woloschuk said, later adding, “The gun was found under a mattress Joshua Palacios was sleeping on with his girlfriend. It's a place where he was living. And that gun matched the bullet that was taken from Keith's body.”

She added the way the videos were brought to the court was improper.

“He showed up with, I don't know, 10 to 20 videos on day one of the trial. And, these are videos that have been posted in July of 2019. The trial is January 2021. So, it's a year and a half later. Why are we finding out about these videos just at the last minute? The defendant had all this time to work on them and didn't,” Woloschuk said.

Palacios' conviction should be upheld, she said.

The panel of justices included Torres, Justice Katherine Maraman and Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido. The judicial panel said they were going to take the matter under advisement.

Murder

Palacios was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing Castro in 2021.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Taitano struck Castro multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence. Palacios then shot Castro.

Prior to Palacios' trial, Taitano pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated assault in the case and testified against Palacios as the government's star witness, Post files state.

Throughout the trial, the SD card mentioned by Huesman was brought up and witnesses testified it contained photos of “drugs, money, people doing drugs, video of individuals having sex and pornography.” However, the SD card had gone missing and was not presented as evidence.

Since Palacios' conviction, Taitano served his sentence for the aggravated assault and was released. Taitano, however, was arrested again for leading police on a chase and assaulting an officer. According to Post files, Taitano pleaded guilty to those charges earlier this year. He was to be released after being given credit for time served, but remains confined because of a parole violation.