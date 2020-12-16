Attorney faces charges in alleged courthouse assault

Assistant Public Defender David Highsmith will answer to the charges handed down in an indictment filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Highsmith, a former assistant attorney general accused of assaulting another attorney inside the Judiciary of Guam in August 2019, appeared before Judge Benjamin Sison to be arraigned on Tuesday.

However, Highsmith told the court he is in the process of securing legal representation and needs more time before he can answer to the charges in court.

Clyde Lemons Jr., who was appointed special prosecutor for the Office of the Attorney General, did not object to a continuance.

Highsmith is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 29.

The indictment was filed Nov. 5 and charges Highsmith with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor, reckless conduct as a misdemeanor, and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Courthouse assault

On Aug. 1, 2019, Highsmith, who handled civil litigation, was booked and released on charges of assault following an alleged incident involving attorney Gary Gumataotao.

Gumataotao said he and Highsmith were discussing a case involving a Jet Ski license in Judge Anita Sukola's courtroom. He said he was representing a corporation that had gone bankrupt when Highsmith accused his client of misconduct. Gumataotao contended the case had been dismissed following an agreement between the parties involved.

It was after they both walked out of the courtroom into an area of the Guam Judicial Center that Gumataotao said Highsmith told him "Who do you think you are?" before Highsmith allegedly punched and body slammed him onto the floor. Gumataotao was hospitalized and suffered cracked ribs; a broken wrist; soreness on his side, hip, back and spine; and a concussion.

Highsmith is also appealing his termination before the Civil Service Commission. He contends the punishment against him was "too severe."