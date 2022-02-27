Former Assistant Attorney General David Highsmith and the Office of the Attorney General have reached a settlement in Highsmith's adverse action appeal filed following his termination in 2019.

According to the settlement, Highsmith will withdraw his appeal and be allowed to resign from his former position effective Oct. 2, 2019, the day he was dismissed from the OAG. He shall also never again file for employment at the OAG.

In turn, the OAG will rescind the adverse action against Highsmith and remove all references to the adverse action from his personnel file.

Highsmith should also receive all back pay and benefits that he would have received as if the adverse action did not occur, according to the settlement. However, because Highsmith's resignation will be effective back to the day he was terminated, there is essentially no backpay.

The Civil Service Commission formally dismissed Highsmith's adverse action appeal pursuant to the settlement on Feb. 17.

Highsmith handled civil litigation at the OAG. He was accused of assaulting attorney Gary Gumataotao in August 2019.

Gumataotao has said that he and Highsmith were discussing a case involving a watersports license in former Judge Anita Sukola's courtroom. Gumataotao said Highsmith had accused his client of misconduct.

According to attorney William Pole, Gumataotao's law firm partner, after the two men left the courtroom, Highsmith turned and allegedly pushed Gumataotao, who fell to the ground.

Gumataotao was hospitalized as a result of the fall, according to Post files.

Highsmith was indicted and ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in April 2021.

The government dismissed charges of assault as a third-degree felony, terrorizing as a misdemeanor, and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

The deal called for no jail time, suspending a one-year prison sentence.

Superior Court Judge Maria Cenzon deferred the plea for one year.

Michael Phillips, Highsmith's counsel at the time, said the case would be dismissed but not expunged if his client abides by the conditions of the plea agreement.

As part of the agreement, Highsmith also was required to report to probation for one year and may have needed to take anger management courses if deemed necessary under the misdemeanor assault requirements.

He was fined $500 in addition to being held liable for restitution.

Highsmith is currently employed as an attorney with the Public Defender Service Corp.