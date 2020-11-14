Attorney for defendant in Yigo murder case withdraws

Joshua Palacios, the defendant in a murder case, is now going down the list of court-appointed attorneys to find legal counsel that can represent him at trial.

Palacios appeared virtually from the Department of Corrections on Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

Defense attorney Sam Teker, who was Palacios’ third court-appointed counsel, told the court he had to withdraw, as he represents potential witnesses in the case.

The prosecution did not object and the court granted the request.

Palacios will return to court on Monday to find out if newly appointed attorney Jeffrey Moots can represent him.

Palacios was charged with murder as a first-degree felony, with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He told investigators he had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the shooting, and said the drug can cause him to black out.

On July 28, 2019, Keith Castro was allegedly struck by Thomas Mark Taitano multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence.

Palacios then allegedly fatally shot Castro, Post files state.

In March, Taitano pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony.