Attorney general clears officer in viral assault video, says he used 'justified police force'

Guam police officer Joey Aguon has been cleared of any criminal charges after the Office of the Attorney General completed its investigation into a viral cellphone video that captured Aguon striking a man being taken into police custody last December.

“We looked at the video many many times,” said Chief prosecutor Basil O’Mallan. “It was determined that the individual was resisting and refusing to get back into the car. The open palm slap to the abdomen is perfectly allowed under police rules. It’s almost the most minimal use of force to gain compliance. If you look carefully, you will see where the individual kicks the car to avoid being put inside the police officer’s vehicle. So that’s why we felt based on that and after we talked to other individuals at the scene, it was justified police force.”

The arrested man in the video is named in court documents as Joebert Boiser Carlos.

On Dec. 3, police were called to Ypao Beach Park to help after Carlos allegedly "attempted to punch a lifeguard and was calling to other people at the park to fight and was swinging punches at random people," court documents state. Carlos is also said to have "thrust himself backward toward the officer and kicked the rear bumper of the patrol car."

"The officer then conducted an open palm strike to the abdomen" to gain compliance before putting him into the patrol unit, documents state.

“He wasn’t hit that hard,” O’Mallan said.

The AG’s investigators interviewed the responding GPD officers and the lifeguard.

“He was threatening. I think he actually assaulted the lifeguard and that’s why GPD was called to respond,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. “If someone is kicking or pushing or trying to struggle to get into a police car, the law authorizes a police officer to use reasonable force to effectuate the arrest.”

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post that his department will issue a response to the announcement later today. Last week, he said the internal affairs investigation involving Aguon and the three other responding officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct was ongoing.

The police department has not released the names of the other officers being investigated.

The incident also led to an internal affairs investigation at GPD and a civil rights investigation with the FBI. It remains unclear if the FBI has completed its investigation.