The Office of the Attorney General will be contacting the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority about circumstances behind $2.5 million in double pay now that the Office of Public Accountability has officially released its audit on COVID-19 compensation.

The OPA questioned the double pay implemented by both utilities and compensatory leave credits issued by GWA, and recommended that the AG review the matters as well as determine if reimbursement is necessary.

Included in the OPA report is a letter dated Dec. 15, 2020, in which the Office of the Attorney General stated it will contact the utility agencies and request information related to the application of the double pay provision and leave credits.

However, despite receiving a draft version in December, the OAG had to wait until the final version of the OPA audit was released before contacting GPA and GWA, according to OAG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros.

"OPA asked that those in receipt of advanced drafts keep its contents confidential, so we had to wait for the final audit before contacting them," she added.

Both GPA and GWA incurred double pay expenses between March and May 2020. The Guam Daily Post reported on the double pay in May 2020, but at that time, reported $2 million in total for both utilities while the OPA found $2.5 million.

The list of employees included assistant general managers at GPA.

The COVID-19 payroll report is part of a series of audits that the OPA plans to work on in 2021. Other audits include the procurement of hotels used for COVID-19 quarantine, back wages at the Port Authority of Guam, and additional reports on COVID-19 relief fund expenditures, Host Community Funds at the Mayors' Council of Guam, and non-appropriated fund receipts and disbursement at the MCOG.