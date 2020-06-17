Attorney in double pay lawsuit suing Guam AG

Attorney Tom Fisher filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Guam against Attorney General Leevin Camacho related to the double pay lawsuit that’s now up for appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam.

Fisher filed the suit on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s in relation to a Freedom of Information Act request Fisher sent to the AG on May 26.

Fisher was seeking all communications between the AG’s office and the governor’s office – dating back to March – that relates to payment of GovGuam employees; to include all discussions that happened on various social media platforms.

Fisher alleged the AG refused to disclose the documents.

The complaint states the AG responded on June 12, “After review of thousands of records, we’ve identified many records responsive to your request. Several are exempt from disclosure based on the deliberative process privilege. ... However, all records responsive to your request that relate to employee payment enhancement as a result of the current public health emergency are also records pertaining to pending litigation and exempt from disclosure.”

Fisher called the response untimely and has asked the court order the AG allow that the public documents be released.

He is also seeking court costs and reasonable attorney fees.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the AG's office had not yet been served a copy of the lawsuit.

High court

Fisher represents Guam Police Department Officer Steve Topasna and other essential workers who are fighting to get double pay for the time worked during the height of the current public health emergency.

A notice of appeal has been filed in the high court after Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola denied Topasna's petition to mandate the government of Guam into paying double pay.