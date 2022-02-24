A local attorney charged in an attack and hostage situation at his law office in Tamuning last July will stay in jail while waiting for his trial.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon revoked the pretrial release of John Richard Bordallo Bell, 45.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Bell was taken back into custody last August after Adult Probation Services reported to the court that the attorney allegedly violated his house arrest conditions, harassed the alleged victims on social media and used methamphetamine while on pretrial release.

Bell denied the harassment violation, but prosecutors called the alleged victim to testify in court during a hearing in November that the defendant did harass them online.

Bell, who is held on $50,000 cash bail, has since pleaded not guilty to three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies; and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.