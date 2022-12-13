Attorney 'negotiating' to resolve shooting case before trial starts

Efforts are still being made to resolve an attempted murder case before trial is set to begin next month.

Jensen Develles was charged in 2021 for his alleged involvement with a shooting prosecutors say was over money owed from a game of darts.

Develles, who is set to begin trial in January, appeared Monday morning alongside his attorney, Samuel Teker, in the Superior Court of Guam before Judge Vernon Perez.

In the hearing, Teker said he is “actively negotiating” and hoping to resolve the case before trial begins. According to The Guam Daily Post files, Develles was previously offered a plea deal by the government earlier this year, but Teker told the court the terms of the agreement were “a bit harsh.”

In addition, Teker also expressed interest in a motion to have Develles released and subject to electronic monitoring, which could mean the parties will meet in court again before their next hearing Jan. 9.

Perez confirmed that Develles is currently being held by the Department of Corrections on $100,000 cash bail.

Dededo shooting

Develles was one of two men charged in connection with a shooting in August 2021 at a residence on Trankilo Court in Dededo, court documents state.

The shooting, which sent a man to the hospital, allegedly was the result of a dispute regarding the victim owing $700 in a game of darts.

Develles and Justin Michael Duenas were charged in the incident. Duenas has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Duenas, who has yet to be sentenced, faces between seven and 25 years in prison.