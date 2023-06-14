Defense counsel for the woman charged in the 2021 Jerry Kitchen crash questioned the reliability of an off-duty officer who was also in the vehicle.

On Tuesday, the Superior Court of Guam trial for Nakita Aguon, who faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired for allegedly crashing her red Jeep into the Tamuning restaurant on Feb. 25, 2021, resumed with witness Joneen Terlaje continuing her testimony.

Terlaje, a Guam Police Department officer who was off-duty when she was in the car with Aguon and two other women, was first called Monday as a witness by the prosecution.

On Tuesday, Terlaje was cross-examined by Aguon's attorney, David Lujan, who went step-by-step through the alleged events leading up to the crash.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Lujan throughout the trial has maintained his client's innocence and called her charges a GPD "cover-up."

Memory

Terlaje was unable to recall details about the evening of the crash in her previous testimony, and that remained the case during Lujan's questioning Tuesday.

In particular, Lujan asked about Terlaje and Aguon meeting with several women for dinner at Applebee's in Tamuning before going to Hagåtña bar The Venue afterward.

When asked how she got to The Venue, Terlaje testified she rode with Aguon in Aguon's red Jeep from Applebee's, but when Lujan played surveillance footage from The Venue, it appeared Terlaje had driven herself in her own vehicle, which was also a Jeep, but in a different color.

"So when you said you rode with Ms. Aguon, you were not right, ... am I correct?" Lujan asked Terlaje, who agreed.

"So you've said some things here that really – when it's examined closely – shows that you were incorrect, isn't that right?" Lujan asked.

"Because of the time frame it happened, ... it's blurry. ... But now I recall from the video," Terlaje replied, who said her memory of the evening is limited.

"Based on my memory from that night, and when we crashed into Jerry's Kitchen, that was all I remembered," she added.

"So your memory can't be relied on because it's so long, right?" Lujan asked in response.

"Correct," Terlaje replied.