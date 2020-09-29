There hasn't been an uptick in bankruptcy consultations or filings since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, at least based on one attorney's experience.

But that isn't necessarily a good thing.

U.S. lawmakers had anticipated additional bankruptcies from the pandemic, as evidenced by amendments to the bankruptcy code in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The law temporarily authorized changes to Chapter 11 reorganizations and provided short-term relief to individual debtors under Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the bankruptcy code, according to the National Law Review.

Numerous bankruptcies in the U.S. have been blamed on COVID-19. They include major retailers, airlines and restaurants, according to national media reports.

But on Guam, bankruptcy attorney Gary Gumataotao has seen only as much interest in filings as he did prior to the pandemic, averaging about one consultation every other day. The reason is simple, he said.

"Why would somebody who's having financial trouble, to the point where they don't even know if they've got enough money to feed their family, pay money to a lawyer to file for bankruptcy?" Gumataotao said. "They're essentially judgment proof. A judgment-proof person is someone who doesn't have anything to take away."

If someone has no land, no bank account and no income that can be garnished, there's no reason to declare bankruptcy, he added.

Debt worries

Gumataotao said he consults a lot of business people about bankruptcy, but his client base comprises mostly individuals, usually older, seeking a way out of debt.

"It worries them. What did your mother and father teach you about debt? ... You have to pay it back. So you have an emotional and moral obligation there. It's hard to break that," Gumataotao said. "That's why they see a lawyer about it. And they walk away and they're still shocked when the lawyer says you don't have to go bankrupt."

A lot of individuals he's seen are dealing with financial constraints due to COVID-19, but they don't need to file for bankruptcy because they don't have anything anyway, he added. Most don't have a house, land or a job. It's sad, Gumataotao said, and even sadder when children are involved.

"It's unbelievable what we're going through. And it's hard to explain to them that they need to stay home because otherwise, they might get sick and die. And they just – they're having trouble with that," he added.

'It's going to be a mess'

Gumataotao has tackled some bankruptcy cases in the last few months, but no more than usual. For business people, it's definitely due to COVID-19, he said.

But even if the answer for a business owner is to simply close down and not file for bankruptcy, that creates its own cascading issues, Gumataotao added.

"It's going to be a mess, because it's a domino effect. Say, for instance, you close down. What about the people you owe money to? ... They're in trouble, they close down. And so it's just a mess," he said.

The most common types of bankruptcy on Guam are consumer filings, under Chapter 7 of the bankruptcy code, according to Gumataotao. There are few non-consumer Chapter 11 filings, he added.

"I think what happens though is business people, a lot of them try to find a way to work it out so they can close their doors and not have to pay anybody. They try to work out their debt," Gumataotao said.