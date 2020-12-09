He may be chairman of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities but Joey Duenas doesn't have sole power to deny requests for public records under the Freedom of Information Act, said Robert Klitzkie, a former senator and an attorney.

"Joey as a single commissioner doesn't have the authority to deny a demand for public records served on the CCU. ... If we want a system where a single person can make arbitrary, capricious, wrong decisions, we don't need five commissioners at $1,000 per commissioner per month," Klitzkie wrote on Tuesday.

He has informed the CCU of the alleged violation of the government's Sunshine Law.

Klitzkie requested the records of board meetings in which the job evaluation of Guam Waterworks Authority legal counsel Kelly Clark was discussed. The legal counsel's pay went from $115,000 to $140,000 following the CCU's closed-door meeting where the pay raises for top managers and legal counsels were discussed in 2018.

The raises were later rescinded because it was deemed illegal to discuss and approve the raises behind closed doors in violation of Guam's Sunshine law.

Duenas rejected the request for records based on Guam law 5 GCA § 10108.

"No part of 5 GCA § 10108 prohibits disclosure of the public records subject to my demand," Klitzkie stated.

That law, stated Klitzkie, merely states it doesn't require disclosure of some public records – but doesn't prohibit it either, Klitzkie added.

"Thus, if you haven't provided the demanded public records it wasn't because you couldn't; it's because you didn't want to."

Clark was made to repay the illegal raise but on an installment of $25 per pay period, which will take Clark seven and a half years to pay back the $5,027 that he owes, Klitzkie added.