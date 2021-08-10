Attorney seeks $1M for courthouse attack

Local attorney Gary Gumataotao has filed a civil lawsuit against the attorney who admitted to attacking Gumataotao inside the Guam Judicial Center in 2019.

Gumataotao is seeking $1,000,000 in compensatory and punitive damages, according to the complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on July 22 by his attorney, William Pole.

The complaint names attorney David Jeffrey Highsmith, two unidentified insurance companies and the government of Guam as defendants.

On Monday, Assistant Attorney General Robert Weinberg filed a notice in the federal court requesting that the lawsuit be removed from the local court to the District Court of Guam. No action has yet been taken on the request.

According to court documents, Gumataotao seeks damages in connection to the assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, loss of reputation and oppressive conduct taken by Highsmith on Aug. 1, 2019.

He also seeks damages against the government of Guam under a theory called "workplace violence."

Gumataotao alleges that the local government is liable to him for the negligent hiring, supervision, training, retention and screening of Highsmith.

Highsmith, a former assistant attorney general, pleaded guilty to one count of assault as a misdemeanor in April in connection with the criminal case in local court. He expressed remorse and apologized to Gumataotao, the Guam Bar Association and the court for the incident. His plea deal called for no jail time.

According to Post files, a stay-away order was issued, prohibiting Highsmith from being within 500 feet of Gumataotao. Highsmith must also report to probation for one year and may need to take anger management courses if deemed necessary under the misdemeanor assault requirements.

'His temper got the best of him'

On Aug. 1, 2019, Highsmith and attorney Gary Gumataotao were on opposite sides of a case arguing about a bankruptcy proceeding and whether it had been discharged properly, according to Post files.

Following the incident, Gumataotao's law firm partner, William Pole, said after the two left a Superior Court courtroom, Highsmith turned and pushed Gumataotao, who fell to the ground.

Pole said Gumataotao was unconscious for three or four minutes after hitting his head on the floor inside the courthouse.

Highsmith's attorney, Mike Phillips, said his client "admitted that his temper got the best of him."