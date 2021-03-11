Attorney Curtis Vandeveld, who is representing former Department of Corrections Lt. Jeffrey Limo in an ongoing matter at the Civil Service Commission, is seeking to depose Mark Calvo, who served as chief of staff to former Gov. Eddie Calvo, and former DOC Director Tony Lamorena and DOC Maj. Antone Aguon.

Vandeveld wants to know whether the men met at Adelup a week prior to the first date indicated by management as to when they knew about the circumstances underlying Limo's termination from DOC.

If management was aware at least a week beforehand, "that would clearly put this outside the period of 60 days as was applicable at the time of the adverse action," Vandeveld said Wednesday during a status call at the CSC.

Vandeveld is referring to the former 60-day time limit to issue final adverse action notices against government employees. Violations of this rule have led to favorable decisions for employees challenging adverse actions at the CSC.

The rule was extended to 90 days in 2018 but Limo was terminated from DOC in October 2017, after he and five other corrections officers were charged in a conspiracy to smuggle drugs and contraband into the prison with two maximum-security inmates and several civilians.

Shortly after his termination, Limo appealed to the CSC, arguing that DOC did not allot him due process and that the final adverse action was wrought with inaccuracies. He requested that the termination be revoked, or a similar action, as well as back pay for lost wages in addition to other relief.

In the criminal case, Limo ultimately pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor in 2019. But the Office of the Attorney General has stated a misdemeanor offense is not an automatic bar to government employment.

Assistant Attorney General Donna Lawrence, representing the government at the CSC, said she would file an opposition to Vandeveld's request for deposition.

Tension at hearing

Tempers flared briefly during the status hearing Wednesday.

As Lawrence requested a continued status hearing in late April, due to witness availability, she commented that accommodations were made to Vandeveld by the CSC, prompting the latter to interrupt and call the statements "bogus."

"To say that is just absolutely untrue. It has been because we had the criminal case pending," Vandeveld said before being interrupted by the CSC administrative law judge.

Vandeveld later said the CSC case was stalled pending a resolution to Limo's criminal case and later stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would like to get this moving, so that's my request," he said.