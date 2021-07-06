Guam Legal Services Director Daniel Somerfleck has called attention to the Guam Department of Education's lack of qualified school psychologists to meet the needs of special needs students.

Somerfleck shared his concern with the Guam Education Board during a GEB meeting Tuesday. He questioned the status of the school psychologists who work directly with special needs children.

The GDOE fiscal 2021 second quarter staffing pattern showed four psychologists, and 37 health counselors employed by the department.

One psychologist is employed under the Special Education division and three under the Student Support Services division.

But according to Somerfleck, not all are qualified for the position.

“I can opine to you based on information and belief you have a total of one that meets credentials. All the remainder of them are school counselors,” Somerfleck said.

The difference between a school psychologist and a school counselor comes down to the education they received and functions performed.

“Their role in helping to develop an appropriate (individualized education program) to evaluate a child, look at the evaluations that are conducted to develop an appropriate IEP are crucial to the child’s success in our educational system,” Sommerfleck said.

Somerfleck’s concerns prompted GEB board member Robert Crisostomo to question what the department has been doing.

“What have we been doing so far to qualify kids for an IEP, if the psychologist is not qualified to do that?” Crisostomo said.

He said that the issue needs to be fixed, to ensure credentials are in place.

Some of the requirements to meet the credentials include a master’s degree, 120 hours of internship and 500 hours working directly with students.

Fernandez noted the importance of having the appropriate experience and qualifications as well as training components for school psychologists and those working in the IEP process.

He said GDOE’s Special Education division would be working with Somerfleck to discuss the issue further and the board will be kept apprised.

But in the meantime, Crisostomo suggested outsourcing to fill the gap.