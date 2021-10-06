Attorney John Richard Bell is expected to answer the allegations by Adult Probation Services that he tested positive for using methamphetamine and that he harassed the victims in the case on social media.

Bell appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

He hired attorney William Gavras to represent him.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 15 to allow his attorney more time to review the allegations.

Bell has since pleaded not guilty to three counts of terrorizing and three counts of felonious restraint as third-degree felonies; and three counts of assault as misdemeanors.

He is currently being held in jail after he allegedly violated his house arrest conditions.

On July 31, Guam Police Department officers were meeting with Bell at his Tamuning law office, which is also his residence, when four women ran out of a side door screaming hysterically and crying, as they told police that Bell had kept them hostage, Post files state.

Bell has told authorities that the mafia, the government and senators are out to get him, court documents state.