Caregivers of people with dementia will be able to learn about legal and other issues through online support groups, according to a press release from the University of Guam.

Two upcoming sessions will cover guardianship and other legal aspects of caring for someone with dementia.

The sessions are an activity of the free online dementia support group administered by Isa Psychological Services Center at the University of Guam.

The two sessions will feature Public Guardian Marcelene Santos from the Office of the Public Guardian.

The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of people with dementia throughout Micronesia. All support groups are client-centered and confidential.

October sessions

This month’s groups will be held at the following times:

Oct. 7: 6–8 p.m.

Oct. 10: 10 a.m.–noon

Oct. 21: 6 p.m.–8 p.m.; featuring Attorney Marcelene C. Santos, public guardian

Oct. 24: 10 a.m.–noon; featuring Attorney Marcelene C. Santos, public guardian

Attorney Santos will be available after her presentations to answer questions from group participants.

What to expect

The support groups provide a safe place to share the stresses and challenges, successes and rewards of caring for a loved one with dementia with others who may be going through similar experiences, according to the press release. They also provide a forum for caregivers to participate in presentations led by health care professionals and other community members with expertise in caring for persons with dementia.

The support groups are facilitated by clinical psychologist Dr. Iain Twaddle of Isa Psychological Services Center; Isa counselors Samantha Uncangco and Nikolas Gutierrez, who each hold bachelor’s degrees in psychology; and Health Services of the Pacific social worker Rhoda Orallo, who holds a master’s in social work.

Sign up to participate

The support groups launched in August in collaboration with the UOG School of Health’s Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program. They will be held year-round on the first and third Wednesdays and Saturdays of each month at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The support groups will be conducted remotely on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To sign up for a family caregiver online support group, call or email Samantha Uncangco at 671-735-2883 or isa.tgss@triton.uog.edu or Rhoda Orallo 671-735-3277 or nfcspmgr@teleguam.net.