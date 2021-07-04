Attorney to school board: Rethink unwritten policy that bans recording of IEP meetings

Concerns raised by a local attorney at the Guam Education Board’s recent meeting put a spotlight on special education.

During the public comment period, the director of Guam Legal Services, Daniel Somerfleck, raised an issue with the Guam Board of Education regarding a special needs education policy.

His concern dealt with the recording of individualized education program, or IEP, meetings held between parents of special needs students and teachers.

“Right now it is my understanding the department has an unwritten, unapproved policy not allowing parents to record IEP meetings. They made two exceptions to that policy, none of it is written,” Somerfleck said.

An IEP meeting allows parents, teachers and other staff to work together to assess, evaluate and develop a specialized educational plan for the child, which is then carried out through the year.

“You are the policy board for the Department of Education I think it behooves you all to look at what you believe is appropriate for parents and students with special needs and education,” Somerfleck said.

Somerfleck has attended hundreds of IEP meetings and said, it's “not simplistic.”

He spoke in support of allowing parents to record IEP meetings.

“There are many terms that are used and reports are reviewed and the unwritten policy that the department has taken is that recording is not allowed except for two exceptional circumstances,” Somerfleck said.

Parents who speak English as a second language and parents who have a cognitive disability are allowed to record IEP meetings.

But the policy has never gone before the board for approval.

“These are nondefined terms, and if you are going to put a no-recording policy in place, if that’s the desire of this education policy board, then you need to define terms, and you need to make it clear as to what those terms mean,” Somerfleck said.

Somerfleck met with GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez prior to the board meeting and said it was productive.

“I am grateful for his support or cooperation at least. Support may not be the right word on this issue. He’s agreed to at least develop a written policy,” Somerfleck said.

According to protocol, the recording policy would need to garner the support of the board.

“It's your role, you are our policy board. We depend on you all to develop policies on how the school goes forward and I believe that this is an important issue that you need to consider," Somerfleck said.

At least one board member appeared to be on board with allowing IEP meetings to be recorded.

"I don’t see why we are not recording these sessions, knowing full well that it becomes litigious later on," said GEB member Robert Crisostomo. "With you (Somerfleck) I think, and other cases if you don’t have a recorded case to see what happened it becomes a he said, she said case.”

But litigation was the least of Somerfleck's concerns, more importantly, he said, recording will help parents reference what was discussed in the IEP meeting as they support their child’s educational plan.

GEB member Mark Mendiola referred the issue to the board’s curriculum committee to address developing a “sound policy.”

Fernandez acknowledged meeting with Somerfleck and a respresentative of the GDOE legal team on the issue and said they would work on that front.

“Until then what we discussed is, as we approached the training for the oncoming school year this matter will be included in the training, including a written version,” Fernandez said.

He said the department’s practice of not allowing recordings was in line with current guidance.

“But at the same time as the board considered the policy overall, we will work with you to ensure the policy is discussed and supports the board's efforts,” Fernandez said.