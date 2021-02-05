A 25-year-old man who denied that he was responsible for the stabbing death of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk in Tamuning on Dec. 8, 2020, will have to wait another week to find out when his case will go to trial.

Defendant Ronat Chutaro appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte on Thursday.

The Public Defender Service Corp. was granted its request during the hearing to withdraw from the case due to a conflict.

The court has appointed attorney John Terlaje to represent Chutaro.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 11.

Chutaro has pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He told investigators that Wakuk attempted to hit him with his car and that Wakuk attacked him first with a knife and that he had taken it away, court documents state.

Wakuk died a few days later at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Chutaro was on the run from authorities before he was captured by police on Christmas Day.

Several others have since been arrested for allegedly helping Chutaro evade police.