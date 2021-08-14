A Major League Baseball player indicted on illegal drugs and weapons charges will have to wait another month to answer the charges in the Superior Court of Guam.

John Hattig Jr., 41, appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Friday.

The Public Defenders Service Corp. told the court that it had to withdraw from the case due to a conflict.

The case was handed over to the Alternate Public Defenders. APD attorneys will review the case to determine if they can provide legal representation for Hattig.

Hattig is scheduled back in court on Sept. 17.

He was indicted on two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony and possession of a concealed firearm as a third-degree felony.

Hattig remains under house arrest.

On July 22, Guam police received a call about a man walking around with what appeared to be a firearm at Mai'Ana Airport Plaza in Tamuning.

According to court documents, Hattig told police there was a gun in his shoulder bag and that he had taken the gun from his friend who had argued with his girlfriend.

During a search, officers found a .45-caliber pistol with an extended magazine loaded with 17 rounds; three plastic baggies containing methamphetamine; two plastic baggies containing meth residue; three yellow pills and one white pill, later identified as Xanax; a digital scale; and $80 cash, Post files state.

Hattig allegedly told police his Guam firearms ID card was expired.