Rape defendant Franklin Chargualaf Taitague Jr. could find out later this month what will become of his case after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict during his trial back in February.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Tuesday.

Barcinas granted defense attorney David Lujan's request to withdraw from the case. It's unclear why Lujan withdrew from the case, but the prosecution did not object.

Taitague told the court he is currently unemployed, but he is trying to get a private attorney.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on July 28.

Complaint

On July 30, 2018, police received a complaint from a 16-year-old girl who reported that while walking home, Taitague grabbed her and pulled her to a nearby bus stop. The teen reported that she had tried to resist Taitague, who directed her to remove her clothes and then sexually assaulted her, court documents state.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.