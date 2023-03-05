A government prosecutor requested the trial of Nakita Aguon, who stands accused of crashing a Jeep into Jerry Kitchen, be reassigned to another judge.

Over the past 2 1/2 months, Aguon has not appeared in the Superior Court of Guam for trial. She faces a misdemeanor driving while impaired charge related to a crash at Jerry Kitchen on Feb. 25, 2021.

With the trial having to be stopped and delayed in part due to the availability of jurors and counsel, along with Judge Alberto Tolentino's absence due to medical issues before the start of the new year, Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan filed a motion to reassign the case to another judge and start where they left off.

According to Post files, witness Tracy Matanane, one of the passengers in the red Jeep, was the last witness to take the stand before the lengthy pause in the trial.

Defense attorney David Lujan, in his most recent motion filed March 1, argued Olan was trying to “shift fault to the Defendant and her counsel for the extreme delay in this trial.”

Lujan listed the dates when trial had proceeded and days it didn't, and further requested Olan explain the reasons for the days he was absent.

“Defense counsel and defendant request Mr. Olan to inform the court when his emergency occurred, and what part of January was for vacation and holiday travel plans,” Lujan wrote.

Seal documents

In addition to the motion to reassign, Olan requested all documents that were not previously in the public record be kept under seal, in response to Lujan using them as attachments to support his opposition to the initial motion.

Olan explained the evidence that was attached and not part of the public record included, “fingerprints, photographs, records and police reports.”

Lujan then went on to list reasons for not only publishing the documents but also to ask for Olan's motion to be denied, which included Aguon neither being drunk nor the driver of the red Jeep.

“The People cannot carry their burden of (proving guilt) beyond a reasonable doubt,” Lujan stated. He also suggested no more time should be wasted to protect Olan's “very big ego.”

According to Post files, Lujan has consistently argued the charges against his client were a result of a “cover-up” for police officers.