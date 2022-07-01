Attorneys duke it out in sex assault trial

Will the sexual assault trial for local healer Frank “Ko” San Nicolas be declared a mistrial?

Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas is set to announce his decision today.

“The prosecutor’s duty is not to convict at all costs. The prosecutor’s job is to do justice,” defense attorney Joaquin "Jay" Arriola said Thursday. “The prosecutor’s duty is not to solicit hearsay statements from the witnesses that have been banned by the court.”

The court conditionally allowed Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto to question certain witnesses who were previously excluded, if the testimony did not include any hearsay statements.

Arriola alleged prosecutorial misconduct and pushed for a mistrial after testimony was given Wednesday.

“Did she really think she was going to get six people here to parrot the victim. That’s why she is all bent out of shape. That’s why she had to ask the witness three times, ‘Did she reveal to you that she was sexually assaulted by Ko?’ Wow!” said Arriola. “The court was bamboozled by her, … She violated the court’s ruling. His testimony was supposed to be limited to certain things.”

Canto argued that the witness’ response did not include any hearsay statements, adding that it was the defendant’s son who testified during cross-examination that he had apologized to the victim in front of a group of people the day after the alleged assault.

“The evidence is there. The foundation has been laid by them and not by me,” she said. “I don’t see that there is error here that warrants a mistrial. … I know what the rules are and that is why I fight hard. I have a duty to my client to do that. I don’t appreciate being gaslit by Mr. Arriola about that facts because I am just doing my job.”

San Nicolas, a spiritual healer and former Port Authority police officer, took the victim to a remote cave for a spiritual massage when the sexual assault allegedly occurred. He was acquitted in December 2021 in a separate case that included similar charges.

Defense law clerk

Before the arguments about the request for mistrial, Canto told the court she intends to file an ethical violation complaint against the defense attorney alleging Arriola withheld information that his law clerk knew the victim in the case.

Arriola: “I am not sure I heard the prosecutor’s statement correctly. She is claiming that my law clerk is a witness to the victim’s statements?”

Canto: “I just found out, Your Honor, that the law clerk assisted the victim and her boyfriend two years ago when they were looking for how they were going to report this. Because she had been raped and she was looking for people for help. I heard the (law clerk) was involved in all that. I am very surprised."

Arriola: “Before the prosecutor makes such bold claims and accusations, perhaps she should investigate that.”

Canto: “So, is Mr. Arriola claiming he doesn’t know about this?”

Arriola: “I am not saying anything, Your Honor. However, before the prosecutor comes into court and makes a statement like she just made, I would strongly suggest that she investigate it first.”

Canto: “I spoke with a person who said that this was disclosed to (the law clerk).”

Arriola: “Before she speaks any further, she might want to save it.”

Canto: “Your Honor, he wants me to save it because he’s committed an ethical violation that he doesn’t want address. … The question is what does (the law clerk) know that he told Mr. Arriola that we don’t know. We’ve been disadvantaged this whole time.”

Arriola: “That’s none of your business, … It’s privilege.”

Canto: “How is it none of our business that one of the witnesses in this trial has been sitting by the defense attorney this whole time? I brought this up to the court because I have a duty to the tribunal. When I found this out, I knew I had to let the court know immediately.”

Arriola: “I am really getting impatient with the prosecutor’s clear lack of knowledge of the law. Her memorandum is pitiful.”

Canto: “Your Honor, I respectfully request that this court shut defense counsel down now. This is disrespectful to everyone in this courtroom. The way that he’s acted from the start of this trial, … cheating and lying just so he can win, … I just want the record to reflect the defense counsel is calling the prosecutor an idiot and dumb apparently. This is his playbook. I heard it.”

Arriola: “What’s unacceptable is the prosecutor is constantly asking for pity and constantly saying, ‘Whenever Mr. Arriola yells loudly you follow what he says just because he’s yelling louder.’ I am getting a little tired of her hissy fits.”

Canto: “Mr. Arriola is the one that every time he opens his mouth, it sounds like a hissy fit.”

The claim is not expected to change the outcome of the case should trial continue, as the law clerk is not set to testify.

Barcinas told the parties that the court is focused on the arguments, the facts and the law, adding that, “everything else is noise.”