Attorneys estimate jury selection for Nicholas Moore's second trial related to a drive-by shooting in Agana Heights will move along more quickly than it did for the first.

On Monday, in the Superior Court of Guam, the jury selection process was underway in Moore's case, where he faces charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and illegally possessing a weapon after he was accused of shooting a man in Agana Heights on Oct. 15, 2020.

This is also the second time a jury needed to be selected, after Moore's first trial, which lasted about six months with several breaks in between, ended in a mistrial in January.

With jury selection in its second day on Tuesday, The Guam Daily Post spoke with one of Moore's attorneys, Michael Phillips, who explained the first day of voir dire involved asking jurors basic questions regarding who they know.

"It's just been the standard questions of 'Are you able to sit for a few weeks? Do you understand this trial might go on?' and 'Do you know the court (judge), the prosecution, the defendant or the defense attorneys?'" Phillips said, adding the same questions were to be asked Tuesday with a brand-new panel of jurors.

Following the reduction of the two panels during the past two days, Phillips said, by Wednesday, the prosecuting and defense attorneys will be asking questions related to their respective preferences.

"An example, from the defense, would be whether a juror can reasonably understand what reasonable doubt means. And, (the) presumption of innocence has, in my opinion, been the most difficult," Phillips said.

Assistant Attorney General Basil O'Mallan, the prosecutor, told The Post he was looking for a jury with no knowledge of the case.

"We just want to make sure that we can pick a fair, impartial jury that has no outside information and just rely on the evidence, and we'll go from there," said O'Mallan, adding that he hopes jury selection will be completed by Wednesday.

According to Post files, jury selection in Moore's first trial took about a week before attorneys gave their opening statements.

When asked how long jury selection would take, Phillips said he thought it would be quicker this time around.

"I think it will be quicker because, both sides and the judge, we're familiar with the evidence, so we know the real issues. So, I think things will move along in jury selection and the trial will be quicker than before."