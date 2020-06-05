The government of Guam may have to spend another $130,000 on attorney fees for its petition to the U.S. Supreme Court over Guam’s plebiscite law.

Arnold “Dave” Davis won the case after nine years.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in May, denied the government of Guam’s writ request after an appeal to the 9th Circuit Court decision that overturned the island’s plebiscite law and found it to be a race-based voting restriction.

Guam law permits only those who meet the definition of “native inhabitants of Guam” to vote in the plebiscite. It was this definition that Davis and the Center for Individual Rights alleged excluded Davis and other individuals who live on Guam and are otherwise registered to vote in Guam elections.

Davis’ lawyers have asked to recover fees and costs associated with the Supreme Court matter.

The government of Guam was supposed to file an opposition by June 1 to the motion for attorneys’ fees but it did not.

The government was on the hook for close to $1 million for legal fees as of the 9th Circuit Court ruling and attorneys have now asked for an additional $130,480.66.

The fees requested are:

• $11,344.66 for Election Law Center

• 11,784.50 for Center for Individual Rights (CIR)

• $107,351.50 for Gibson Gunn

• $2,000 for Mun Su Park

On May 6, Gibson Dunn counsel contacted defendants’ counsel by email asking whether they consent to file a joint stipulated extension request to allow the parties time to discuss payment of fees and costs without the burden and expense of a motion.

According to court documents, counsel for defendants said he would need to consult with the governor’s office regarding the invitation.

According to a letter on the fees submitted by CIR attorney Michael Rosman, Guam’s Supreme Court counsel from Kirkland & Ellis emailed on May 27 to ask for an extension of time to file an opposition, but they never entered an appearance before the District Court nor confirmed they are authorized to represent the government.

“It appears that motion for attorney fees is unopposed and asks the court grant the motion,” wrote Rosman.