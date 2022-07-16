Multiple arguments and insults exchanged between the prosecutor and the defense team in the sex assault case against spiritual healer Frank "Ko" San Nicolas raised the question Friday in the Superior Court of Guam as to whether the defendant is being given a fair trial.

“In addition to Mr. San Nicolas’ right to a fair trial and to due process, we restate our objection based on the vindictiveness of the prosecution in this case and the prosecuting attorney,” said defense co-counsel attorney William Brennan. “The court will recall as early as March, it was alleged that the Arriola Law Firm was taking action to harass witnesses, to intimidate witnesses. Those are allegations that are unfounded. They are baseless now. But it appears that it was the start of something.”

San Nicolas has been represented in the case by defense attorney Jay Arriola.

Brennan contends the prosecution crossed the line throughout the trial and in front of the jury.

“To call another lawyer a liar and cheater in open court. To have that representation repeated in the media. It might not be directed at Mr. San Nicolas, but it demonstrates a personal animus on the part of the government attorney against Mr. Arriola,” he said.

Brennan also made a bold claim against the Office of the Attorney General by pointing out that prosecuting attorney, Richelle Canto, argued the case this week with her husband, Deputy Attorney General James Canto, by her side in the courtroom.

“The association of Mr. Canto, the deputy AG with the civil division, is a direct violation of the anti-nepotism rules for the government of Guam. A spouse cannot supervise a spouse in the same division. His association of counsel in this case is wholly inappropriate,” Brennan said. “Does it affect Mr. San Nicolas’ right to a fair trial and due process? What other defendant gets that prosecution? That level of disdain. That level of personal animus whether directed at Mr. Arriola or at Mr. San Nicolas. Whose rights does it affect?”

‘He lunged at me’

Attorney Richelle Canto denied calling attorney Arriola a liar and a cheater.

“I said that he resorts to lying and cheating to win and I never said that in front of the jury,” Richelle Canto said. “All I’ve done was say that his offer of proof was a lie and I said that at sidebar. The other time I said he was lying and cheating, the jury was not present. The news media was there, so they heard it. If we are comparing how many times each called the other names, I have a long laundry list of how many names Mr. Arriola has called me throughout this trial. He’s called me dumb. He’s called me stupid. He’s called me a spoiled brat. He’s called me an ineffective prosecutor who doesn’t know the rules. He’s challenged all of my knowledge of the law even after I cite actual law to the court, and he doesn’t have any law to cite.”

She contends defense statements have been inaccurate.

"If I describe things as they are happening and I say that something they said was inaccurate, that’s totally acceptable and not the same as calling the other person dumb or saying that you don’t know the rules,” she said. “The only reason why there is a civil (deputy attorney general) sitting by me today is because Mr. Arriola has not once but twice physically tried to intimidate me. The first time he did it, he came all the way up to counsel table and I was forced to turn to my side because I was afraid of what he might do. The very next day, he told me I’m sorry it would never happen again. The next day at a private chamber conference there was only one marshal between him and me. I never went past my counsel table. What did Mr. Arriola do? He lunged at me and had to be held back by the marshal for three to five seconds. The marshal had to ask for backup because one of the attorneys was attacking the other one.”

She called his actions "almost criminal in nature" that forced her office to send the (deputy AG) to sit beside her.

“There has not been any vindictiveness. In fact, I have no personal animus toward Mr. Arriola. It appears he’s the one who has a personal animus toward me,” she said. “He’s hellbent and intent on attacking me personally.”

It was during the hearing that parties discussed the alleged victim in the case being off island ahead of the jury returning a verdict.

San Nicolas is on trial accused of sexually assaulting a woman who alleged that he raped her in a cave near Tanguisson Beach.

The defense rested Friday afternoon.