Guam resident Katrina Schaller died without seeing the fruits of her successful challenge to the unconstitutionality of denying federal Supplemental Security Income for about 24,000 qualifying American citizens with disabilities living in Guam, her attorneys said.

Schaller died on Nov. 13, 2021 from the very debilitating genetic condition that entitled her to SSI benefits, myotonic muscular dystrophy, her attorneys said.

"While the case was pending, our client Katrina Schaller, a real hero who was willing to litigate the case despite suffering from a serious degenerative disease, passed away," attorney Michael F. Williams of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said.

The federal government, which Schaller sued in 2018, asked an appeals court to vacate the U.S. District Court of Guam's June 2020 opinion and judgment because of Schaller's passing.

It also asked the court to dismiss the case as moot.

Now, Schaller's attorneys are asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to preserve the "landmark ruling" about the equal rights of American citizens living in the territories.

They said the district court’s judgment "must stand," adding that equity is the touchstone of whether vacatur is appropriate.

"This Court should preserve the District of Guam’s decision. At most, the Court should remand the case to the District of Guam to consider the equities and determine whether vacatur is appropriate," Williams and attorney Rodney Jacob of Calvo Fisher & Jacob LLP said in a March 14 court filing.

Schaller died more than a year after she and her attorneys scored a legal victory.

U.S. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood in June 2020 handed a ruling that said denying SSI benefits to people who would otherwise qualify but don't simply because they live on Guam is discriminatory and violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law's guarantees of equal protection.

The federal government appealed Tydingco-Gatewood's decision.

The case was also paused in March 2021 because the U.S. Supreme Court was hearing an identical case of a man who also lost his SSI benefits when he relocated to Puerto Rico from New York.

Katrina Schaller and her twin sister Leslie Schaller were both diagnosed with the same debilitating and incurable genetic disorder that causes long-term degeneration of muscle function.

Leslie Schaller received SSI benefits of about $800 a month because she lived in the continental United States, specifically in Pennsylvania.

But her twin sister Katrina Schaller was denied SSI benefits because she lived in Guam.

They sued the U.S. Social Security Administration, saying the discrepancy was unconstitutional. Tydingco-Gatewood agreed with them.

The twin sisters died in a month's span.

That mooted the government's appeal, Katrina Schaller's attorneys said.

Vacating the judgment conflicts with the equal protection of thousands of vulnerable people on Guam, they said.

Second, they said, because the federal government actively delayed this case by moving to stay it almost one year ago, it is not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of vacatur.

"The government cannot capitalize on its own delay to erase the well-reasoned judgment below," they said.

Congress excluded residents of Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from the SSI program, but eligible residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands can receive it because the benefit is included in the CNMI’s covenant with the U.S.

The SSI program provides financial assistance to the elderly and people with disabilities.