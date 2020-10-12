Audit: $300K in questioned costs for Guam Island Fair Committee

The Guam Island Fair Committee did not comply with procurement rules and regulations for purchases of major goods and services for the 75th Liberation Day celebration, an audit report released Sunday states.

The audit covered the 75th Guam Island Fair and Liberation Day Carnival procurement.

The fair and carnival, which included a gambling house called the House of Cards, reported 2019 income of $803,102 and total expenses of $929,406.

The expenses included:

• fireworks display - $75,000

• Liberation Day parade - $21,329

• entertainment and personnel costs - $88,665

• carnival security – $50,676

• events – $82,942

• media/marketing – $32,068

• memorials – $32,300

"Specifically, we found: (1) no procurement records for purchases totaling $234,000, and (2) improper procurement method used for $66,000 (in) purchases," the Guam Office of Public Accountability stated in the audit report. "These resulted in total questioned costs of $300,000."

Noncompliance with Guam procurement has been a repeat finding in prior audits of the fair and is due to ineffective oversight by the Mayors' Council of Guam, the OPA stated.

MCOG said it believes that following Guam procurement is not practical due to factors including a limited time frame in planning and executing the fair and lack of annual government appropriations, the OPA stated.

Though the council may find it impractical to follow Guam procurement, its adherence ensures accountability and transparency of the fair's activities, the OPA stated.

The council admitted that it lacked the capability and resources to effectively perform its mandate due to its primary responsibilities and conveyed its desire to no longer be the fair's oversight entity, the OPA stated.

The law also mandates that an OPA representative be appointed as a committee member. "However, since OPA is mandated to audit the fair, we took the position to not participate as a committee member due to the inherent impairment of audit objectivity," the OPA stated.

To address the audit findings, the OPA recommended that the Legislature amend the law to remove the council and replace it with an entity equipped with the resources and capability to provide effective oversight and assume full responsibilities of the fair and remove the OPA as a committee member.

"Although I was recused from participating in the audit, I want to recognize and acknowledge OPA's Accountability Auditors' work in completing this mandated audit. I urge the community leaders and policymakers to engage in effective dialogue and discussions to implement the audit recommendations," stated Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz.