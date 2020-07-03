Audit: Amid reduced funding, GDOE decreases payroll cost

The Guam Department of Education received reduced funding support from the local government in fiscal year 2019, but GDOE managed to offset the shortfall by reducing expenses.

GDOE’s total revenues decreased by $4.2 million to $315 million in the 2019 budget year, according to the Office of Public Accountability, which released on Thursday the findings of GDOE’s audit. The audit was conducted by private auditors from Deloitte & Touche LLP.

GDOE's expenses decreased by nearly $6 million or 2.7% in local and federal funding, the audit report states.

The overall number of GDOE employees decreased by 49 people or 1.3% to 3,595 in September 2019 compared to a year earlier, the audit found.

Of the $315 million of GDOE's funds, about $65 million comes from federal grants.

GDOE served 29,028 students in fiscal 2019. That’s a decrease of 2%, or 669 students, from the prior year.

GDOE’s payroll is its greatest cost.

Salary and benefits including retirement and health care account for $216 million – 47% – of total local and federal government-funded GDOE expenses.

Besides payroll, here are other critical GDOE contracts worth $28.3 million in fiscal 2019, a slight increase from $28.2 million the prior year:

• $20 million for food services;

• $2.5 million for custodial services;

• $2.4 million for a third-party fiduciary agent;

• $1.7 million for air-condition system maintenance;

• $770,514 for trash collection;

• $518,319 for copier services;

• $311,513 for internet; and

• $103,572 for accreditation.

A major non-contractual cost for GDOE lies in its use of power, water and phone expenses.

These three utility bills amounted to $16.7 million in fiscal 2019, which is an increase of about 9% compared to prior year’s cost.

GDOE’s food services contract increased by $1 million, but that increase was offset by a $507,864 decrease in custodial services and a $431,997 decrease in internet costs.

“GDOE has been able to sustain its commitment to fiscal responsibility and improved audit performance,” the department stated in a press release.

GDOE closed the year with a $1.5 million fund deficit, primarily due to the perennial cash shortfalls in its local appropriations.

“Had it not been for the decrease in appropriation coupled with a cash release shortage of $2.6 million by the Department of Administration, GDOE would have experienced an increase in revenue of $5.3 million,” according to GDOE.

The audit noted the COVID-19 impact on GDOE finances has not been estimated.

“Though GDOE acknowledges actual results may be greatly affected by COVID-19, hope remains that the Legislature and the governor’s office will ensure full release of appropriations yet to be realized by GDOE before legislative action redirects the use of available balances,” GDOE stated.