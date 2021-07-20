Audit: Deficiencies with quarantine and isolation facility procurements

The Office of Public Accountability has determined that the initial emergency procurement of quarantine and isolation facilities conducted by the Office of the Governor did not comply with local procurement law. The deficiencies cited include improper procuring authority, a conflict of interest with one of the awarded facilities, an incomplete procurement record and contract issues.

"Therefore, we questioned the total costs of $3 million for the initial procurement," the OPA stated.

According to the OPA, Tim Aguon, the Guam Homeland Security advisor at that time, was tasked to procure COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities in January 2020, just a few months before Guam would see its first pandemic patient.

However, as the OPA added, by March 2020, the governor tasked her office's legal counsel to take over the procurement. Haig Huynh was the counsel at the time. He is also the governor's son-in-law. The governor's office secured four facilities totaling about $2.5 million.

The OPA doesn't name the facilities, but the initial four should have been the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Days Inn, Wyndham Garden Guam and Hotel Santa Fe Guam.

According to the OPA, by delegating legal counsel to handle the procurement, the governor's office bypassed procuring authority already provided to the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the authority of the chief procurement officer at the General Services Agency.

"The OOG contends that it is within the Governor's authority under the Organic Act and 10 G.C.A. Chapter 19 'Emergency Health Powers' to execute general supervision over GovGuam during a declared state of public health emergency. However, that authority shall not be in conflict with any Guam laws. In which, Public Law (P.L.) 16-124 specifically repealed the governor's executive control of GovGuam procurement and transferred that authority to a centralized procurement comprised of the Policy Office, CPO, and Director of the Department of Public Works," the OPA stated.

Moreover, the justification from the governor's office is inconsistent with prior treatment and practice of emergency procurement, the OPA added.

There was also an apparent conflict of interest between Huynh and what the OPA identified as Hotel C.

This hotel appears to be the Pacific Star, as the OPA refers to a mortgage with a local bank, and Pacific Star's owner had taken out a mortgage with the Bank of Guam, which is owned by the governor's family. Huynh was also previously employed at the bank, the OPA stated.

"Upon discovery of an actual or potential conflict of interest, an employee shall promptly file a written statement of disqualification and shall withdraw from further participation in the transaction involved," the OPA added.

The procurement record for these initial facilities is also incomplete and the contracts did not conform to an executive order and Guam law because the dates exceeded the 30-day limit for emergency procurement, renewal terms disregarded the applicable executive order, the total rooms procured conflicted with the governor's requested requirement and the chief procurement officer's signature was missing, according to the OPA.

Subsequent emergency procurements for quarantine facilities were issued in May and August 2020, but this time Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense requested the procurements and GSA administered it. That rectified the procuring authority and conflict issues from the initial procurement, according to the OPA.

"However, they continued to have an incomplete procurement record and the services extended beyond the 30-day emergency procurement limit to as long as six months," the OPA stated.

The OPA also noted differences between contract and disbursement amounts made to quarantine and isolation facilities.

"Most of the differences were increases as high as $2.8 (million). There is nothing in the procurement record to show the reason for the increases beyond the contract value and changes in the occupied and unoccupied rates increasing the disbursements. In addition, the total number of rooms awarded fluctuated. There was no clear explanation in the procurement record to indicate the rationale for the minimum guaranteed number of rooms needed," the OPA stated, adding that it planned to further investigate utilization and expenditures as part of a subsequent audit.

The OPA concluded by noting that the pandemic was an unprecedented emergency and "while there appears to be misjudgments made," Guam must take the lessons learned and make changes to improve future plans.

"While emergency procurement was acceptable for the initial procurement of the quarantine facilities to use, GovGuam was working on procuring quarantine facilities as far back as January 2020. After three months of emergency procurement, GovGuam had sufficient information regarding room utilization rates and the long-term requirement for quarantine and isolation facilities to prepare and issue an IFB, instead of the extended use of emergency procurement," the OPA stated.

Issuing a bid would have provided better assurance that GovGuam received the lowest cost, and it would show the procurement process was open and fair to all willing to do business with the government, "and not just a select few," the OPA stated.

The OPA noted that the governor's office disagreed with the audit findings but its findings and recommendations generally remained the same.