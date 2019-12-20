The latest audit of the Guam Cancer Trust Fund by the Office of Public Accountability found inefficiencies, violations and noncompliance with the trust fund's governing laws and program objectives as well as lack of documentation.

The audit covered fiscal years 2014 through 2018.

The OPA specifically found lapses and inefficiencies in the management of trust fund revenues, apparent violations or flaws on trust fund payouts and deficiencies in grant processes and compliance with terms of grants.

"These resulted in ineffective management of revenues, questionable GCTF awards and payouts, and undetermined program results," according to the OPA.

A host of problems at the best-financed nonprofit

"The Guam Cancer Trust Fund was intended to provide direct service and assistance to patients with cancer. It was not intended to provide employment to healthy able-bodied individuals. We must all work to assure that we realize the primary intent of this trust fund," Public Auditor Benjamin J.F. Cruz stated in a release.

The full audit report notes the appearance of a conflict of interest for an employee in a nonprofit organization, designated in the OPA report as “NPO A” – or NonProfit Organization A.

The trust fund is administered by the University of Guam.

UOG is allowed by law to allocate up to 75% of the trust fund's balance to nonprofit and charitable organizations involved in providing cancer services.

From fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2018, the Trust Fund Council awarded contracts totaling $8.8 million to 10 NPOs with total payouts of $7.7 million. The top five of the grantees received $8 million, or 91% of the awards.

NPO A received the largest amount, $4.3 million, or 49%. The OPA, for its examination and analysis, sampled NPO A's contract, payout and grant activities.

‘Breach of ethical standards’

Among the findings was the appearance of conflict of interest. The Trust Fund Council paid $204,000 in salaries and benefits to NPO A's lone administrative employee. The same employee is NPO A's designated representative and signed as contractor, or grantee, on all awarded contracts.

The OPA noted the employee is currently receiving salaries and benefits as a full-time GovGuam employee. There were email messages from the employee to UOG personnel made during work hours.

"According to UOG procurement rules and regulations ... It is a breach of ethical standards for any government employee to participate directly or indirectly in a procurement when the government employee knows that he has a financial interest pertaining to the procurement," the OPA stated.

Insufficient, questionable, undocumented

Other issues with NPO A included insufficient documentation on reimbursed expenditures, questionable utilization of startup costs, undocumented review and approval of grant applications with a pattern of the same projects and noncompliance with grant reporting and documentary requirements.

In addition, UOG commingled the trust fund with other university funds, despite law requiring a separate account, according to the OPA. The funds are also being underutilized, the OPA added.

There were several recommendations submitted to UOG, including enforcing strict compliance with the legislative mandate for a separate account, resolving issues on the apparent conflict of interest, strictly enforcing various documentation and reporting requirements as well as other rules, and reviewing invoices and finances prior to processing grant payouts.

UOG says it wasn’t aware

In its response, UOG stated that it manages a number of different funds but utilizes one checking account, and does not believe this to be a violation of law. Rather, it is a common practice in the financial industry to utilize a common checking account, the university stated.

UOG also stated that it has worked hard to build up a base of NPOs to utilize trust fund moneys.

"We have tried to scrutinize the expenditure of funds to ensure that the funding will be put to good use. There is no requirement in law to award all of the available funds in any given year," the university stated.

Regarding the apparent conflict of interest, UOG stated that it was not aware the NPO A designee was also a GovGuam employee.

"We will take steps to try and ensure this type of issue is surfaced during the RFP process for future subgrants," the university stated.

UOG also said it would work to correct other issues related to NPO A.