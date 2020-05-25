Audit: GFD overtime cost up 44%; DOC's jumps 65%

The Guam Fire Department and the Department of Corrections incurred significant overtime cost increases while the Guam Police Department has decreased its spending on overtime, the Guam Office of Public Accountability stated in an audit report released Sunday.

The audit covered fiscal year 2019 overtime expenses in government of Guam law enforcement agencies and also reviewed the average for the past five audited budget years.

Over five years, GFD's and DOC's overtime expenditures increased by 44% and 65%, respectively, the audit found. GPD decreased its overtime cost by 33%.

In addition to their annual salary, the top earners of overtime pay at GFD averaged between $34,000 and $43,000 annually.

At DOC, the top recipients of overtime pay received, on average, $23,000 to $31,000 annually.

And at GPD, overtime costs for the top 10 earners were, on average, between $15,000 and $32,000 annually.

The starting salary for an entry-level public safety officer is less than $30,000 annually.

All three departments spent more than their original overtime budget: GFD by 146%; DOC by 204%; and GPD by 107%, the audit found.

In response, the Guam Fire Department stated, in part: "Whenever there is an increase in GFD's overtime expenditures, it is as a result of personnel being recalled in for duty from their regular day off to augment critical manpower shortages and to meet minimum manning standards. These shortages occur when personnel end their service to the government either through retirement, resignation and/or termination and the positions vacated aren't immediately filled."

GFD management also added that shortages of personnel are further aggravated when firefighters are called in to active-duty status in the Guam National Guard or the military Reserve.

Overtime cost: $8M a year

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz stated the OPA's analysis of government of Guam public safety overtime identified that GFD, GPD and DOC accounted for 84%, or an average of $8.2 million a year – or $40.8 million cumulatively – of GovGuam's overtime expenditures over five years from Oct. 1, 2014, through Sept. 30, 2019.

GovGuam's General Fund averaged $9.7 million a year of overtime expenditures during that period.

GFD paid on time; GPD, DOC wait

Overtime pay for GFD firefighters applies to hours worked in excess of 106 hours per pay period. Because GFD firefighters operate on a 24-hour shift schedule for five days per pay period, they regularly receive 14 hours of overtime, according to OPA, based on Department of Administration payroll data.

OPA's analysis also identified the inequitable treatment of reporting requirements and payment of overtime expenditures among GFD, DOC and GPD.

"We also found that DOC and GPD were noncompliant with overtime reporting requirements, which imposed a $250 fine for each missed or untimely report," the audit report states.

"We identified the inequitable treatment of public safety entities where one entity – GFD – is compensated timely for overtime hours incurred, while two other entities – DOC and GPD – are compelled to wait for their overtime compensation," the audit found. "In some cases, DOC and GPD officers received overtime compensation years after they worked the overtime."

Furthermore, despite incurring half of the General Fund's overall overtime expenditures during our review period, GFD was not required to provide regular overtime reports to the Guam Legislature, the analysis showed. However, DOC and GPD were required annually by budget law to submit regular reports on their overtime expenditures, the audit found.