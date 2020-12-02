Audit highlights exceeding budgets, questionable expenditures in GovGuam's use of pandemic relief moneys

A lack of controls and procedures, budgets being exceeded, and questionable expenditures were among the concerns raised in an audit on how the government of Guam is handling more than $1 billion in federal funds, according to the Office of Public Accountability.

The audit covered CARES Act expenses between March and July.

Adelup responded with a press release saying the Bureau of Budget Management and Research, and Department of Administration disagree with the OPA's report. Adelup noted the Leon Guerrero Tenorio administration has followed local and federal rules and "continues to review thoroughly all proposed and incurred expenditures which utilize these CRF monies."

Guam received $118 million in Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security, CARES, Act and $949.1 million from the U.S. Treasury and other federal grantors, the audit states.

“We understand that in the short amount of time to spend the CARES Act funds, drafting specific controls and putting them in place to ensure appropriate spending may not be of utmost priority,” Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz states.

“However, due to the substantial amount of taxpayer’s money allocated to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is highly important to establish mechanisms to provide safeguards and reasonable assurance that federal funds are used for the intended purposes, help ensure program integrity, and address fraud risks. Additionally, compliance with the mandated monthly COVID-19 expenditure report would assure full transparency and accountability.”

His office offers two recommendations:

Department of Administration management should design and implement control activities by adopting written policies and procedures specific for the CRF and other financial assistance, if possible sooner, or moving forward.

DOA and BBMR should satisfactorily comply with the monthly reporting requirement for all COVID-19 expenditures.

The report is Part I of a series of reports and primarily focused on the Coronavirus Relief Fund processes and the government of Guam’s spending plan.

Public Law (PL) 35-86, which became law in May 2020, mandated the OPA to conduct semiannual audits of all expenditures associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Audit highlights

The audit found that the government of Guam “generally followed the policies and procedures provided by the Coronavirus Relief Fund Guidance for State, Territorial, Local and Tribal Governments.”

However, the audit notes that a review of GovGuam’s Spending Plan and the supporting documents found that:

a) GovGuam lacked specific processes and control activities for the CRF;

b) certain approved budget amounts lacked pertinent information and exceeded agencies’ request, $12.2 million; and

c) some approved budgeted expenditures are questionable based on their description and/or cost in the Spending Plan, $25 million.

Adelup response

On Wednesday afternoon, Adelup responded to the OPA’s report, acknowledging statements on the lack of internal controls being operated by the Administration on budgeting for these funds and that reporting requirements of PL 35-86 were not complied with.

"Bureau of Budget and Management Research (BBMR) and the Department of Administration (DOA) has reviewed the report and has advised OPA that existing financial controls are robust and more than sufficient to support expenditures under this funding source," Adelup's press release states. "DOA and BBMR have been careful to follow U.S. Treasury guidelines as they have been issued and amended. Reports on expenditures as of August 31, September 30 and October 31, 2020 were posted on the Office of the Governor’s website."

Adelup also notes that BBMR and DOA adhered to Department of the Treasury guidance and Executive Orders in establishing and updating budget numbers for a plan for the judicious use of these funds. In addition, subsequent updates to the budget "have been carefully reviewed and monitored to make the best use of these funds."

Adelup adds the "Administration welcomes substantive comments on the expenditures including financial support for individuals, families, and businesses of these funds, by OPA, Department of the Treasury Inspector General and the government external auditors’ Single Audit report."