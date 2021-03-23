Audit: improvements being made with water loss reduction, long term debt at $642 million

The Guam Waterworks Authority is making headway with reducing revenue loss due to water losses and unauthorized or unbilled consumption, according to the fiscal year 2020 audit published Tuesday by the Office of Public Accountability.

This "non-revenue water" accounts for about 53% of the water produced by GWA annually, according to the audit. The fiscal 2019 audit reported that figure to be 61%.

To address surface leaks and main breaks, which are easily detectable water losses, the utility increased staffing and equipment to improve repair times, reducing its backlog by 90% from 2016 to 2019. GWA sustained its performance in fiscal 2020, according to the audit.

To address background leaks, which are harder to detect, GPA initiated capital improvements for pressure zone realignments, the audit stated. Phase 1 of the construction project is underway and Phase 2 design is nearly finished.

More recently, GWA engaged a water loss management consultant to pilot District Metered Areas by installing meters in discrete supply points within three defined areas or neighborhoods, and monitored supply against customer demand within each district. The analysis and focused repairs within each DMA showed an average reduction of 45% in water losses, according to the audit.

Implementation of islandwide DMA's should begin this year.

Water loss reduction is part of initiatives that GWA is to report on as it seeks rate increases for 2022 through 2024 which is part of its five-year plan. The Public Utilities Commission, which decides on rate matters, approved rate increases for 2020 and 2021 last year, with remaining years pending the completion and review of various studies.

A formal Water Loss Control Plan for GWA is nearly complete and to complement the plan, the utility included pipe replacement programs in its five-year capital improvement plan, according to the audit. As federal court ordered projects are completed, resources will be adjusted toward these programs in the next two years so that regular investments are made to renew piping infrastructure on Guam, the audit stated.

GWA experienced a decrease in operating revenues in fiscal year 2020 as hotels and commercial customers utilized less services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the audit.

Revenues fell by $7.3 million, to about $103 million last fiscal year, primarily due to decreases in water and wastewater revenues.

The utility attempted to contain operating expenses, but operating and maintenance costs increased by $3.7 million in fiscal 2020, mainly due to $1.5 million in additional COVID-19 related compensation and $2.1 million increases in pension and other post-employment benefits adjustments.

Power rate reductions last fiscal year decreased GWA's power bill by $2 million, according to the audit. Moreover, GWA's water purchases from the U.S. Navy decreased by $700,000 as a result of Navy price reductions due to decreased power costs and drops in water consumption.

The audit reports that while GWA's operating income decreased by $10.9 million in fiscal 2020, the utility received federal grants that contributed to an overall net income of $61.7 million.

As noted, GWA has several capital improvement projects that are underway and its total capital assets increased by $81 million in fiscal 2020 due to completed and ongoing projects, for a total of nearly $699 million in properties, plants and equipment.

The utility has engaged in borrowing to shore up the funding for projects, leading to rate increases. Last year, it issued $134 million in bonds to finance the five-year plan. As of the end of fiscal 2020, GWA held about $642 million in long term debt, according to the audit.

The utility's total assets by that time went above $1.15 billion and total liabilities amounted to more than $889 million. GWA's total net position was around $263 million by the end of fiscal 2020.