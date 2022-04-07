Audit: Land agency sees revenue increase by 45%

The Office of Public Accountability announced independent auditors have issued an unmodified, clean opinion on the fiscal year 2021 financial statements for the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission.

According to the OPA, the agency enjoyed several financial gains compared to the prior year. Its net change in fund balance, considered net income, increased by 82%, or $333,000 at the close of the fiscal year. GALC’s total revenues increased by 45%, up $402,000 from fiscal year 2020.

GALC collected more money as a result of interest income earned on the agency’s “time certificates of deposit” and more than $100,000 in additional lease rental revenues, according to the OPA.

The land agency, however, could be collecting more cash.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“There are potential revenues not being collected as GALC recorded $2.4 million in lease rental receivables, which included $978,000 in deferred rental payments and $805,000 in delinquent lease rental payments,” the OPA noted.

GALC spent about $70,000 more in fiscal 2021 than 2020. The OPA noted the increased expenditures were “primarily” due to roof repairs done on a “tenant-leased building.”

(Daily Post Staff)