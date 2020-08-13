Audit: Of $42M from HUD, $30M helped 2,600 households receive rent aid

Daily Post Staff

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority's total operating revenues of $42.5 million in fiscal year 2019 decreased by $149,000 or less than 1% from the previous budget year, an audit report released by the Guam Office of Public Accountability on Wednesday states.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is the chief funding source for GHURA’s housing programs with a total grant of $42.9 million.

Of that amount:

• $30.2 million funded the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program which benefits more than 2,600 households.

• $3.9 million funded the Low Income Housing program.

• $2.1 million went to the Public Housing Capital Fund.

• $1 million went to the HOME Investment Partnerships program.

• $897,000 went to GHURA's Continuum of Care program.

GHURA received a clean opinion from independent auditors Deloitte & Touche LLP, but opinions were modified in two of GHURA's six major federal programs. In addition, the auditors identified two material weaknesses in internal control over compliance related to federal awards and four significant deficiencies.

GHURA's audit was the last remaining piece before the OPA could complete a government of Guam-wide financial audit for fiscal 2019.

The audit found some issues, including:

• Te small purchase procurement method was used for construction contracts above $50,000.

• There was $100,000 in unreconciled expenditures.

• There was $5 million in "overstated unearned revenue."

• $237,000 in underreported income.

Referring to the reference that it was overall a "clean audit," GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna stated: “This is clearly GHURA’s best audit in over three decades. You may recall under a previous administration that the housing authority was raided by the FBI, received as many as 20 federal subpoenas, and dozens of criminal charges were brought against eight former public officials. The FY2019 audit is a true testament that we have turned things around in just 19 months."

Unresolved repayment issue

In the 2015 budget year, HUD recommended GHURA repay HUD a $2 million liability using nonfederal funds related to its prior legal counsel's conflict of interest. GHURA's prior legal counsel Mark Smith was a landlord of certain Section 8 clients while he was allegedly getting paid as a GHURA legal counsel, Post files state. HUD also wanted GHURA to use local funds to repay unspent HUD funds toward the construction of new GHURA offices.

"This remains unresolved as of fiscal 2019," the audit report states, referring to the liability.