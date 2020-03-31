Audit on carnival gambling funds shows faults

PQ "We hope this provides the Legislature and the Department of Revenue and Taxation with guidance on the economic and social benefits and drawbacks of this activity." – Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz

A performance audit on the 75th Liberation Day Carnival gambling activities showed the games were generally conducted in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations, but there also were some issues.

The Office of Public Accountability found:

• Department of Revenue and Taxation personnel lacked expertise in oversight of game room operations;

• Backup withholding on gambling winnings was not conducted – placing heavy reliance on winners to self-report to Rev and Tax on their income tax filings;

• Gaming operators allowed cash to be used during games, which was a violation of Public Law 35-10, even when carnival-specific chips were required for greater accountability; and

• There were concerns for the personal safety of Rev and Tax employees assigned to provide oversight of gaming activities.

The audit also has shed light on the continuing absence of a Guam Gaming Control Commission.

Previous public laws called for such a commission to be empaneled, with the main responsibility of administering gaming regulations and developing license fees and tax rates assessed to the various forms of allowable gaming.

"Without an empaneled commission, gaming activities go unregulated and unchecked," stated Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz.

Total collections from the 75th Liberation Day Carnival gaming activities amounted to $414,000, of which $398,000 came from vendors' fees, $15,000 from business privilege and other taxes, and $1,000 from license fees.

The revenues from vendors' fees fell $182,000 short of the $580,000 in vendor fees forecast in the law that authorized the gambling.

'Findings and lessons learned'

"I want to recognize and acknowledge the thorough and professional audit conducted by the accountability auditors of the OPA," Cruz said. "With these findings and lessons learned in the operation of gaming activities, we hope this provides the Legislature and the Department of Revenue and Taxation with guidance on the economic and social benefits and drawbacks of this activity."

The office will continue to issue quality performance audits and informative financial audits by doing work remotely in light of the COVID-19 social distancing, he said.