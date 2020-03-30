A performance audit on the 75th Liberation Day Carnival gambling showed the gaming activities were generally conducted in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations, but there also were some issues.

The Guam Office of Public Accountability found:

• Department of Revenue and Taxation personnel lacked the expertise in oversight over game room operations;

• Backup withholding on gambling winnings was not conducted – placing heavy reliance on winners to self-report to Rev and Tax on their income tax filings;

• Gaming operators permitted the use of cash to be used during games which was a violation of Public Law 35-10 even when carnival-specific chips were required for greater accountability; and

• There were concerns for the personal safety of Rev and Tax employees assigned to provide oversight over gaming activities.

The audit also has shed light on the continuing absence of a Guam Gaming Control Commission.

Previous public laws called for the establishment of such a commission to be empaneled with the main responsibility of administering gaming regulations and developing license fees and tax rates to be assessed to the various forms of allowable gaming.

"Without an empaneled Commission, gaming activities go unregulated and unchecked," according to Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz's office.

Total collections from the 75th Liberation Day Carnival gaming activities amounted to $414,000 of which $398,000 was from the vendors' fees, $15,000 from business privilege and other taxes, and $1,000 from license fees.

The revenues from vendors' fees fell $182,000 short of the $580,000 in vendor fees forecasted in the law that authorized the gambling.

“I want to recognize and acknowledge the thorough and professional audit conducted by the Accountability Auditors of the OPA. With these findings and lessons learned in the operation of gaming activities, we hope this provides the Legislature and the Department of Revenue and Taxation with guidance on the economic and social benefits and drawbacks of this activity,” Cruz said.

The office will continue to issue quality performance audits and informative financial audits by doing work remotely in light of the COVID-19 social distancing, he said.

(Daily Post Staff)