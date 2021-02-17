Audit: Port overpaid rehired employee $114K

The first in a series of audits investigating back wages provided to nine current and former employees at the Port Authority of Guam found an employee was overpaid $114,000.

The overpayment to the employee, identified as Employee Q by the Office of Public Accountability, totaled $96,000 in back pay and $18,000 in interest.

"For this audit, we conducted a detailed review of all available evidence of back wage payments to Employee Q ... and found an overpayment of $114K, of which $96K was for back wages and nearly $18K for interest," Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz stated in a release. "Unsurprisingly, the Port general manager disagreed with the majority of our audit findings and recommendations. In reply, generally, our audit findings and recommendations remained the same."

Following the publication of the OPA report, Port General Manager Rory Respicio stated that he has requested the Office of the Attorney General to review the audit "and to provide legal guidance on any post action required."

Respicio said the Port maintains its disagreements with the OPA.

"Our management position remains firm in that we acted in accordance with the law, the PAG’s Personnel Rules and Regulations, and with the PAG Board’s authority, as well as Civil Service Commission, Superior Court or Supreme Court orders, whenever such orders are applicable to any of these personnel cases," Respicio wrote to the AG.

The OPA initiated the audit in response to public concerns over the prior non-disclosure of settlement costs with nine previously terminated employees, according to the full report.

Findings on the eight other employees are forthcoming, but a separate report on Employee Q was necessary due to the "significant amount" of his legal remedies and how the Port executed payments, according to the audit.

Agreements and remedies with the nine employees were initially kept confidential at the advice of former Port legal counsel, but ultimately made public after the attorney general opined that they were open to public inspection.

As the OPA noted, the Port published the agreements or legal remedies on its website.

The published documents included those from the group known as the "Port 7" – Jose Guevara, Leonora Leon Guerrero, Francine Rocio, Vivian Leon, Josette Javelosa, Frances Cepeda, and Bernadette Sterne Meno – who were involved in a years-long workers' compensation controversy, as well as a former accountant and the current Agat mayor, Kevin Susuico, who was terminated from the Port after it was discovered he lacked an accounting degree.

The Port also published a settlement with Ken Yoshida, an equipment operator who was terminated after three suspensions.

Based on the OPA's reporting that Employee Q submitted a remedy request letter dated Feb. 6, 2020, and that the contents of that letter published by the OPA matches the letter published earlier by the Port, Employee Q appears to be Jose Guevara.

He returned to the Port in July 2018 following a favorable decision from Supreme Court of Guam regarding a technicality with the time limit on when employees should be noticed of adverse actions.

The Port paid Employee Q $542,00 in back wages, Medicare tax, retirement contribution, interest charge and attorney's fees and legal costs, according to the audit.

The OPA found deficiencies in the basis of Port’s calculations for back wages, Medicare tax, retirement contribution, and interest charge resulted in the $114,000 overpayment.

While legal remedies with the employee were generally made in accordance with administrative and judicial review judgments and orders, the OPA found potential non-compliance with laws, regulations, and internal policies, as well as lapses in Port’s internal processes.

Specifically, the OPA found, among other issues:

Certain terms and conditions in favor of Employee Q were not required by the Civil Service Commission or the courts’ judgments.

The highest number of incremental sub-steps were granted based partly on two prior years’ "outstanding" performance evaluation ratings that were not approved by the former or any general manager.

A 6% interest charge was paid to Employee Q without any court order requirement, negotiated terms, and proper calculation

Successor management approved salary increments that their predecessors did not approve

Legal remedies were executed without seeking the Board of Directors’ ratification by resolution and without a formal agreement and liability release until after the final payment in May 2020

Different legal opinions resulted in delay and certain unorganized remedial actions

The OPA also found other matters not related to the audit that warranted the Port and the Guam Legislature’s attention related to the uniformity of existing employees’ anniversary dates and no caps on Port’s salary increments.

Port management disagreed with the majority of the OPA's findings, as documented by numerous responses between the agencies, including that the employee was overpaid in interest.

The Port stated that based on its recalculations Employee Q was underpaid more than $4,700. However, the employee signed a document releasing the Port from liability.

The OPA stated that the Port's findings resulted from interest accruing "beyond the period excluded in Port's original calculation" and that the continued interest does not change the audit findings.

Moreover, the $4,700 that the Port says it owes to the employee does not need to be reconciled because the employee released the Port of future liability in connection to his termination appeal through a letter on July 23, 2020, according to the OPA.

The OPA issued five recommendations as a result of the audit:

The Port general manager and the board standardize a salary increment process for back wages to include a required performance evaluation report accountable to the incumbent GM who approves the number of sub-steps on the personnel action forms.

The GM should seek the board’s ratification, via board resolution, specifying the composition of total back wages and interest paid to Employee Q.

The GM execute a comprehensive formal agreement that includes (1) the purpose, amounts, and terms of what Port paid for Employee Q’s back wages, benefits, attorney fees, and interest charge; (2) a liability release provision; and (3) the signatures of the relevant parties and witness.

The GM and the Board reconsider their practice of unifying employees’ increment anniversary dates moving forward.

The Board comply with Guam Code and provide parity to ratepayers and taxpayers by incorporating in its personnel rules and regulations the relative (or similar) provisions of 4 GCA Chapter 6 §6202.

Sen. Joanne Brown, who was the Port general manager before Respicio got on board in 2019, said there should be public review of this issue.

"At the time that these payment were made out, the Legislature didn't even question it publicly," Brown said.

She is not a member of the legislative committee that oversees the Port, but said she would not shy away from sitting in on any hearings that might take place.

Sen. Telena Nelson, who leads the Port oversight committee, has not yet responded to Post inquiries about the Port findings and whether she would call an oversight of the Port regarding those matters.